The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday attended an all-night service at the headquarters of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) in Abuja, where they joined other political figures in prayers for Nigeria and the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections.

Also present at the service were African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, and an aide to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The service, held at the church’s Glory Dome, formed part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of Dunamis, founded in November 1996 by Pastor Paul Enenche and his wife, Becky, both medical doctors turned pastors.

The anniversary celebration featured the church’s annual week-long Kingdom Power and Glory World Conference (KPGWC), with this year’s edition themed, “Opened Heaven”.

The conference attracted delegates from 82 countries, including Nigeria.

At about 1 a.m. on Saturday, Enenche invited Obi, Makinde and Melaye to the altar for a special prayer session for Nigeria.

They were joined by Oborevwori’s aide, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC), and another church member representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the session, Enenche asked the five representatives to hold hands as he led the congregation in prayers anchored on Job 42:10.

The prayer points included a plea for God’s perfect will to prevail in Nigeria, and for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the 2027 elections fairly.

The congregation also prayed for the smooth functioning of electoral systems and equipment, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), as well as reliable internet connectivity during the elections.

They further prayed for credible elections without bloodshed, crisis or post-election violence.

Before the prayer session, the church’s South-South Coordinator, David Majiyebo, announced the presence of Melaye, Makinde, Obi and a former government minister, drawing a loud ovation from worshippers.

After the session, which lasted less than 15 minutes, Enenche reminded the politicians that earthly life was temporary and that everyone would eventually stand before God to account for how they used the power entrusted to them.

He also noted that genuine churches accommodate members with different political affiliations.

Enenche subsequently asked the political representatives to shake hands and embrace one another as a demonstration of unity and the absence of bitterness.

The politicians exchanged handshakes and embraces without making speeches.

The pastor later asked the congregation whether the joint prayer session was good for Nigeria, and the worshippers responded in the affirmative.