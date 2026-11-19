Peter Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has highlighted investments in healthcare during his tenure as Anambra State governor, listing the construction of a teaching hospital, rehabilitation of general hospitals and expansion of primary healthcare facilities among his administration’s achievements.

Obi disclosed this in the fourth instalment of his series, titled, “Nigerians, Go and Verify,” published on his X platform, where he outlined what he described as his administration’s efforts to strengthen the state’s healthcare system between 2006 and 2014.

In the post, titled, “Building a Healthy Nation: Our Health Sector Record in Anambra,” the former governor said healthcare was treated as a comprehensive development priority under the Anambra Integrated Development Strategy (ANIDS).

He recalled that when his administration assumed office in 2006, the state’s healthcare system faced challenges, including dilapidated health facilities, inadequate medical equipment, limited access to primary healthcare and accreditation problems in some medical training institutions.

According to him, his administration consequently invested in primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, medical training, maternal and child health, medical equipment and partnerships with religious and private institutions.

“Our approach was simple: healthcare should be accessible to people wherever they live, and the quality of treatment they receive should not depend on their status or whether they live in a city or a rural community,” he said.

Teaching hospital, College of Medicine

Highlighting what he described as one of the administration’s major achievements, Obi said his government initiated, constructed, equipped and secured accreditation for the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital in Awka.

He said the project became necessary after he discovered that the state university was admitting medical students without having a teaching hospital to provide the clinical training required for their education.

According to him, his administration constructed more than 25 buildings and provided facilities for the College of Medicine, laboratories, pathology, accident and emergency services, paediatrics, male and female wards, special wards and consultant clinics.

He added that vehicles, including ambulances and staff buses, were also provided to support the hospital and the College of Medicine in meeting accreditation requirements.

Obi said the objective was to establish an institution capable of providing specialist healthcare services while training future medical doctors.

15 general hospitals rehabilitated

The former governor said his administration also rehabilitated and resuscitated 15 general hospitals across the state’s three senatorial zones to strengthen secondary healthcare delivery.

He said the intervention involved improvements to hospital buildings, wards, medical equipment and other facilities.

He further disclosed that in 2013, his administration provided N400 million for the ongoing renovation of 11 selected general hospitals, alongside other healthcare interventions.

According to him, the investment was aimed at reducing the distance residents had to travel to access secondary medical care.

Over 120 primary healthcare centres built

On primary healthcare, Obi said his administration built more than 120 primary healthcare centres across communities in the state’s 177 autonomous communities and rehabilitated existing facilities.

He said the centres were designed to provide basic medical services, maternal care, immunisation, treatment of common illnesses and health education.

He added that medical equipment, essential drugs and other materials were supplied to the facilities, while solar-powered boreholes and sanitation facilities were provided to improve hygiene and healthcare delivery, particularly in rural communities.

Maternal, child healthcare interventions

Obi also highlighted investments in maternal and child healthcare, saying his administration prioritised the sector to reduce preventable deaths among women and children.

He said Anambra won a $1 million award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as the best-performing state in immunisation in the South-East.

According to him, the state government supplemented the prize money with additional resources to construct 10 maternal and child care centres, particularly in remote communities, through partnerships with religious institutions.

He further disclosed that in September 2013, his administration provided an additional N330 million for the construction of 11 more rural maternity and child health centres.

He said the facilities were intended to bring antenatal care, childbirth services, immunisation and other essential healthcare services closer to women and children in underserved communities.

Beyond maternal and child healthcare, Obi said his administration worked with development partners, including UNICEF, the World Bank and the Department for International Development (DFID), on immunisation, malaria prevention, maternal health and other disease-control programmes.

He said the interventions were designed to complement treatment services with preventive healthcare, community awareness and disease-control measures.

Nearly 100 ambulances distributed

On emergency medical services, the former governor said his administration purchased and distributed close to 100 ambulances to selected hospitals and medical institutions across the state.

He said medical utility vehicles were also provided to improve transportation and service delivery.

Obi added that his government regularly supplied medical equipment and essential drugs to hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

He further disclosed that medical equipment worth N135 million, sourced through the Millennium Development Goals programme, was distributed to more than 105 government and mission health institutions across the state.

He said the intervention was intended to improve the capacity of the facilities to diagnose illnesses and provide effective treatment.

Joseph Nwilo Heart Centre

Obi also listed the establishment of the Joseph Nwilo Heart Centre at St Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu, among his administration’s specialised healthcare interventions.

He said his government partnered with the Church to support the construction and equipping of the cardiac facility, where heart operations could be performed at affordable costs.

According to him, the initiative was aimed at improving access to specialised cardiac treatment and reducing the need for residents to travel outside Anambra State to obtain such services.