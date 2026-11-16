Babachir Lawal

A chieftain of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Babachir Lawal, has said Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, his running mate, have God’s backing to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.



Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, who made the declaration during an appearance on Arise Television late Sunday, cited the “widespread support” Obi and Kwankwaso enjoyed as a pointer to God’s grace upon their lives.

He said: “I have told everybody that talks to me that both Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have the grace of God upon their lives, which makes people like them.



“The population likes them. They just show up in the market. They don’t hire people to come to their rallies. People just turn out at their own expense.”



He said his experience in politics had enabled him to recognise signs that could favour the opposition alliance, adding that he previously occupied a similar position during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.



“It’s not the first time I am in the position I am in now in politics. I have been in this position during Buhari’s time. Even this your president, I drove his system up to the primaries.

“So I am a very skilled and experienced person in the game. I can see the signs and we know the loopholes. And we are working on the loopholes,’’ he said.

Lawal expressed confidence that the NDC would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

, saying the party had established structures and systems to achieve its objective.

“We have an inside chance of toppling this government. We are inside and we know we will beat this government.

“We know they are gone. We have put up structures and systems. I am 100 per cent confident,’’ he said.

Lawal added that the responsibility of the party’s technical team was to convert the popularity of its presidential candidates into electoral success by ensuring that votes were protected and counted.

“This grace that God has bestowed upon them, it’s our duty, the technical people, to harmonise and crystallise this thing into delivering it at the polling station and protecting the votes and ensuring it’s counted,” he said.

Lawal dismissed concerns over recent departure of Yunusa Tanko, former national coordinator of the Obidient Movement; Nana Kazaure, Doyin Okupe, and the former NDC’s deputy national publicity secretary, from Obi’s camp, saying politicians were free to leave parties when their expectations were not met.

He compared the development with the exit of some politicians from Tinubu’s inner circle, including Kashim Imam and Rauf Aregbesola.

“I was with Bola Tinubu, but I left. I can remember Kashim Imam; he has also left. I remember Rauf Aregbesola, who was also with Bola Tinubu. But he has left. These are big politicians. But they left Bola Tinubu.

“Leaving a political party is only natural. Nigeria is like a big company with many political parties. And people come in there with their own different ideas about what they can get out of it and what they can put into it,’’ the former SGF said.

He said while the majority of Nigerians joined politics to get something out of it, others participate to contribute to the system.

Lawal stated: “If you are the getting-out type and you go but don’t get anything, it’s only fair you move. That is life. You cannot be static.

“Moreover, the Obidient system is not about money. And people have families to feed, bills to pay. And if they join the Obidient Movement hoping to get the resources to settle these, they will be disappointed. So, it’s only fair. They have their reasons for leaving,”

Recounting his experience while serving as SGF, Lawal said some politicians tended to exaggerate their contributions to political campaigns.