Peter Obi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has accused the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, of introducing religious politics into Nigeria’s electioneering and politics, claiming that churches which hosted him during the last election cycle have now disinvited him.

The presidential spokesman made the comments on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Monday while discussing opposition chances and President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, arguing that the opposition was disconnected from voters and said the religious appeal he believes helped Obi in 2023 would not work the same way in the next election.

“Oftentimes, we mix the people and the opposition. They are not one and the same; they are different. In fact, I will make the case that these opposition are far disconnected from the people than even the government party. Until yesterday morning, before the eve of election that they began to show seriousness as far as the needs of the Nigerian people is concerned,” he said.

Bwala said Obi, who was the presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, had benefited from a reaction among Christians to the APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in 2023 and said he was speaking from a place of authority as a Christian and a pastor at Winners Chapel.

“Another valid point you raised about Peter Obi and the last election, I am a Christian and I know what he used as a strategy. Politics is about strategy. He introduced religious politics because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket at the time, and he was able to harvest, but it was the church that reacted against APC and not necessarily Peter Obi,” Bwala said.

He said Obi had visited 12 major churches, including Winners Chapel, during the previous election cycle, but claimed that churches had since stopped inviting him.

“That is why, around election cycle in the last election around this time, Peter Obi has been to 12 major churches, including my church, Winners Chapel, and I’m a pastor in Winners Chapel,” he said.

“As I speak to you today, Peter hasn’t gone to any, and I’ll challenge him in the media now. The reason is because most of these churches have disinvited him. Why? The strategy that worked for him yesterday. Many people disinvited him. He requested to be there.”

Bwala added that the change in church invitations was one reason he believed Obi’s 2023 strategy would not be repeated in 2027. He said other political developments had also weakened Obi’s position.

“I took it from the harvest that he had in 2023, and I’m telling you, it is not happening now. And I’m giving you the basis. I am by no means coming out to say I’m accusing him, but I’m saying that what worked for him before, in response to what you say, that it is not going to work now, and this is the basis,” he said.

“But this is even small compared to other dynamics that have now come against him, like majority of his people, major stakeholders leaving him, and he is left with content creators, so I don’t have a basis to be afraid of him.”

Bwala also expressed confidence in the ruling party’s prospects, saying the opposition was not prepared to defeat Tinubu in 2027.

“We are not jittery because those who believe in analytics and numbers, and who also look at political trajectory, can tell that the opposition is not ready; they are looking at defeat right in their faces,” he said.