Obi exhausted from campaign schedule, but in good health — NDC

Peter Obi

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Campaign Council, Sam Omale, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is in good health, attributing concerns about his condition to exhaustion from a demanding campaign schedule.

Omale said Obi had been advised to take some rest following hectic engagements involving frequent travels between cities and attendance at multiple political activities.

He spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday while responding to concerns about Obi’s health, particularly after his recent campaign rally in Enugu State, where he reportedly indicated plans to take a break.

The campaign council’s deputy spokesperson described Obi as being in good health, insisting that the exhaustion would not affect his campaign activities.

“If you know the person of Mr Peter Obi, he is so passionate for this country and he is pouring out his life. Sometimes, I wonder where he gets his energy from,” Omale said.

“Today, he is in London this night; the following morning, he is in Enugu. The exhaustion comes in. A human being is a human being.

“But he is in perfect health; nothing is wrong with him. It is just exhaustion, and we are trying to calm him down to take a sleep.”

He said Obi often combined several activities at the same time, including attending engagements, answering questions and responding to emails.

According to him, the former Anambra State governor would continue with town hall meetings before the commencement of the main campaign rallies.

“So, it is pure exhaustion, which definitely has no impact on the campaign we are conducting. He is going to continue the town halls before the main rallies begin. He is fine,” Omale added.

However, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said he was unaware that the party’s presidential candidate had experienced exhaustion arising from campaign activities.

Director, who said he had spent time with Obi in Bayelsa State, maintained that he had no knowledge of any health-related incident involving the presidential candidate.

“I knew nothing happened to Peter Obi. Honestly, I am not being sarcastic here. As far as I am concerned and as far as I know, Peter Obi is with his health,” he said.

He added that he was with Obi in Bayelsa for a day and learnt that the presidential candidate had travelled abroad, noting that some people had accompanied him to the airport.

“So, I don’t know where the story of exhaustion came from. So, Omale is in a better position to elucidate the point he has made,” he said.

Director further said the national campaign council had not taken any steps to ask Obi to slow down his activities, adding that he was unaware of any development that would require such intervention.