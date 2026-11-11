Obi embodies hope for a new Nigeria — NDC

By Steve Oko

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, has been described as the most suitable person to lead Nigeria in 2027.

This is as the party, officially flagged off its campaign for the 2027 general elections in Abia State, promising a new direction anchored on industrialisation, prudent management of public resources and improved living standards.

Speaking during the flag off event, NDC Chairman, Abia State, Chief Ako Atuloma, expressed confidence that Obi’s emergence as president in 2027 would usher in a new era of responsible leadership and national transformation.

Atuloma described the NDC as a platform for a new political beginning, saying the party was inspired by Obi’s leadership philosophy and record in public service.

He said the party believed that Nigeria needed a leader who would prioritise the welfare of citizens, exercise restraint in public expenditure and demonstrate integrity in the management of national resources.

According to him, Obi represents the kind of leadership capable of restoring public confidence in government and setting Nigeria on the path of sustainable development.

The NDC chairman said the party had also taken its time to identify a governorship candidate capable of providing purposeful leadership in Abia.

He urged Abians to rally behind the party, expressing optimism that the political movement which influenced the 2023 elections would play a significant role in the 2027 polls.

Addressing the crowd, the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Etugo Ogah, said his administration would prioritise both physical infrastructure and what he described as ‘stomach infrastructure’ to tackle hunger and economic hardship.

Ogah, who lamented what he considered inadequate development relative to the resources accruing to the state, argued that Abia had the economic potential to become one of the leading industrial centres in sub-Saharan Africa.

He identified infrastructure, healthcare and industrialisation as critical areas requiring attention, insisting that the state needed to translate its economic resources into tangible benefits for the people.

The governorship hopeful promised to attract entrepreneurs, investors and professionals from countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia to establish industries in Abia.

He said his vision was to transform the state into an industrial and export hub comparable to Guangzhou in China, where locally manufactured goods could compete favourably in international markets.

According to him, developing local industries would create employment, improve internally generated revenue and reduce the state’s dependence on imported products.

On his first 100 days in office, Ogah said tackling hunger and improving the welfare of residents would top his administration’s priorities.

He also promised prudent management of public funds, questioning the justification for what he described as excessive government expenditure when more economical alternatives were available.

Ogah, who said he had been involved in Abia politics since 2006, maintained that his experience and understanding of the state’s needs would help him deliver if elected.

On the political influence of the ‘Obi wave’ he praised the former Anambra State governor for his modest lifestyle, prudent management of public resources and commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

He said his own approach to governance would reflect similar principles of accountability and responsible management of public resources.

Etugo said Obi would profer solution to Nigeria’s many challenges, and canvassed support for his presidential bid.

In his remarks, the NDC Abia North senatorial candidate and former member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Uko Nkole, said the party enjoyed a strong support base in Abia.

The former PDP lawmaker, who described the NDC as a platform to wipe away Nigerians’ tears, urged voters to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote for change in 2027.

He argued that, beyond Obi’s competence and integrity to transform Nigeria, his presidential ambition offered the South-East its closest opportunity in decades to produce Nigeria’s president.

Other speakers, including the NDC House of Assembly candidate for Umuahia East Constituency, Chinedum Obilor, popularly known as Iyierioba, predicted a landslide victory for Obi and other party candidates in 2027.

The rally attracted a large crowd of party faithful and supporters from various NDC support groups.