Obi demands arrest of attackers of Kwankwaso’s convoy in Kano

Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, has called for an immediate investigation and arrest of those responsible for the attack on the convoy of former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Obi, who disclosed this in a statement posted on his X platform on Monday, said several members of Kwankwaso’s entourage sustained injuries, while about seven vehicles were vandalised during the incident.

He condemned the attack, describing it as unacceptable and warning against the growing resort to violence during political activities.

“I am deeply saddened by reports of the attack on the convoy of my brother and running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and members of his entourage in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

“I strongly condemn this unfortunate incident. Reports indicate that several members of the entourage sustained injuries, while about seven vehicles were vandalised. This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to become part of our political culture,” he said.

Obi said political differences should not be used as justification for violence, intimidation or destruction of property, stressing that every Nigerian had the constitutional right to participate in the democratic process without fear of attack.

“Democracy is not warfare. Political differences should never be a reason to resort to violence, intimidation or the destruction of property,” he stated.

He urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue and respect divergent political opinions, warning that violence could undermine democratic participation.

The former governor specifically called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to investigate the incident, identify those involved and prosecute anyone found culpable, including alleged sponsors of the attack.

“I therefore call on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this incident, identify those responsible, including anyone found to have sponsored the attack, and ensure that they are brought to justice.

“No individual should be above the law, regardless of political position or influence,” he said.

Obi also expressed solidarity with Kwankwaso, the Kano State leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and others affected by the incident, while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

He reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful political engagement, saying the quest for political change should be pursued through dialogue, persuasion, ideas and the ballot rather than violence.

“Our commitment to building a new Nigeria remains unwavering. We believe that change must come through peaceful engagement, persuasion, ideas and the ballot, not violence,” he added.