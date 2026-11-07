Obi condemns attacks on NDC, Obidient Movement members in Delta

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned reported attacks on members and coordinators of the party and the Obidient Movement in Delta State.

Obi described the incidents as disturbing, insisting that political violence, intimidation and destruction of property had no place in a democratic society.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed his position in a statement posted on his X platform on Saturday.

He called on the Delta State Government and security agencies to immediately investigate the reported attacks, identify those responsible and ensure they were brought to justice, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Obi said no political ambition was worth the life of any Nigerian, stressing that disagreements should be resolved through peaceful and lawful means.

He expressed concern over what he described as attempts by some individuals to secure political influence through intimidation, fear and violence rather than persuasion and popular support.

According to him, political authority should be earned through the trust of the people and not by intimidating political opponents.

“I unequivocally condemn the attacks against our coordinators, supporters, and fellow citizens who were merely exercising their democratic rights.

“Political violence has no place in a democracy and can never be justified. No political aspiration is worth the life of a Nigerian, and no dispute should be resolved through intimidation, physical attacks, or the destruction of property,” he said.

Obi urged security agencies to guarantee the safety of NDC members and other citizens, adding that the party would not be intimidated or prevented from exercising its democratic rights.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful political engagement, saying the party’s response to the incidents would remain lawful and non-violent.

The NDC presidential candidate further stressed that every Nigerian had the constitutional right to organise, assemble, express opinions and participate in the electoral process without fear of harassment.

” No political party or individual has exclusive ownership of the democratic space. Every Nigerian is entitled to organise, gather, express their views, and freely elect their leaders,” he added.

Obi expressed solidarity with those affected by the reported attacks, saying Nigeria’s future should be built on justice, liberty, peace and respect for the dignity of every citizen.