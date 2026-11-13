Obi condemns attack on NDC supporters in Lagos, urges peaceful defence of votes

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned the attack on the party’s supporters at a town hall meeting in Lagos on Thursday, urging them to remain peaceful while defending their democratic rights.

Obi made the call in a statement posted on his X handle on Friday, a day after suspected thugs disrupted the party’s gathering in Oregun, Lagos.

He said he had been informed that a group of thugs mobilised to attack participants who arrived early for the meeting, noting that he had travelled to Lagos from Abuja to attend a commendation service for Chief Sir Okey Ezibe before proceeding to join supporters at the town hall meeting.

“The political violence being enabled by certain political actors against our supporters is an ill wind that blows no one any good. Anarchy consumes everyone,” he said.

“We will remain law-abiding, even in the face of extreme provocation.”

Obi said the town hall meeting went ahead despite the disruption and participants raised concerns about reviving the economy, the high cost of living, corruption, insecurity, support for vulnerable citizens and the integrity of elections.

He said the first responsibility of any government was to secure the country and unite its people around a shared purpose. He also pledged that his administration would pursue policies to reduce living costs, improve welfare and invest in healthcare and education.

On the forthcoming elections, the former Anambra governor said protecting the integrity of the process was a shared responsibility, saying the NDC would deploy agents to polling units to observe and document voting, ward collation and the final declaration of results.

“I encouraged our people to eschew violence while remaining peaceful, vigilant, and resolute in defending their democratic rights,” he said.

Vanguard reported that suspected political thugs armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded the Oregun rally on Thursday, attacking supporters and injuring some participants, although Obi was not at the rally when the incident occurred.