Cleopas

…Says 2027 poll must be referendum on Tinubu’s performance

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ,NDC, Senator Moses Cleopas, has described the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the best hope for Nigerians, urging the electorate to vote out the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in the 2027 general election.

Cleopas said the country could not afford another four years under an administration that, in his assessment, had failed to address the worsening economic hardship, insecurity and rising cost of living.

He described the 2027 presidential election as an opportunity for Nigerians to determine the future direction of the country and hold the incumbent government accountable for its performance.

The former senator representing Bayelsa Central made the remarks on Friday in Yenagoa during a celebration marking his 57th birthday.

He said the election should serve as a referendum on the Tinubu administration, arguing that a second-term mandate must be earned through demonstrable performance rather than political sentiment.

“Second-term election is a referendum. It is standing on the leg of your previous performance. If you have done well, they give you another mandate. If you have not done well, they ask you to go home,” he said.

Cleopas said the impact of the economic crisis was being felt by families across the country, including his own, citing complaints from his wife and children about the rising cost of household upkeep and education.

He urged voters to assess the presidential candidates on the basis of competence, track record and their capacity to address the country’s problems, rather than party loyalty, religious considerations or financial inducements.

The NDC chairman expressed confidence that Obi would win the 2027 presidential election, insisting that his candidacy offered Nigerians a credible alternative to the present administration.

On insecurity, Cleopas condemned the persistent killings and abductions across the country, particularly attacks involving schoolchildren, accusing the government of failing in its fundamental responsibility to protect lives and property.

Recounting his experience in the Senate, he said lawmakers from different parts of northern Nigeria frequently reported killings in their constituencies, including the deaths of women and children.

He argued that insecurity should concern every Nigerian, irrespective of where attacks occurred, warning against the tendency to treat violence as a distant problem until it reaches one’s community.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Cleopas accused some politicians of deploying money and public resources to weaken opposition parties and influence voters.

He specifically criticised an alleged plan by a political figure in Bayelsa to offer N50,000 per vote, describing the proposal as an affront to the electorate.

The former lawmaker warned public office holders against using government resources for partisan political activities, insisting that those entrusted with public funds must be held accountable for their use.

On the NDC’s prospects in Bayelsa, Cleopas expressed confidence that the party would make significant electoral gains, citing what he described as growing support among young people.

He, however, ruled out violence as a means of pursuing political power, urging the state government to guarantee the safety of opposition politicians and their supporters and ensure a level playing field for all parties.

“Violence is not part of constitutional democracy. It is alien to democracy. It is the responsibility of the ruling government to provide security,” he said.

Cleopas said opposition parties were entitled to equal protection under the law, disclosing that the NDC had adopted the practice of formally notifying security agencies and other relevant authorities ahead of its political activities.

He also accused the ruling party of deliberately organising rival political events in communities whenever the NDC scheduled campaigns or other political engagements, alleging that the tactic was intended to disrupt the opposition’s activities.

He called on Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, to participate actively in the 2027 elections, mobilise their families and resist attempts to buy their votes.