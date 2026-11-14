Obasanjo urges Nigerian youths to shun divisive, discriminatory campaigns

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to shun campaign of division, segregation, discrimination and marginalisation.

Obasanjo made the call on Saturday after receiving an honorary doctorate degree conferred on him by the Skyline University of Nigeria in Kano.

He was conferred with the honour alongside former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu-Rasheed and Mrs. Vadana Luthra.

The former president, who addressed the gathering through a recorded video, said the youths, irrespective of their tribe, religion and age, must be the architects of their own future and fortune, noting they have to struggle for what they want, as salvation will not come from heaven.

He said himself, and the late Head of State Murtala Muhammad spearheaded the change in the country.

Obasanjo said the youths have to be positively disruptive to bring about the desired change.

“Most of the leaders of the immediate, pre and post-independent era were young and active.

“They went for change, and they made it happen. Nigeria, as a whole, benefited from their activism.

“Let me name two – Aminu Kano and Enahoro. The military era was not much different.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ajith Kumar, announced approval of new programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC), adding that the university was the first in North-West Nigeria to receive approval for the B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence programme.

He said the development further demonstrates its commitment to advancing technology-driven education in the region.

Kumar said the institution has awarded a 50% scholarship to all toppers to pursue their postgraduate programmes at the university.

A total of 237 students graduated with various degrees at the institution’s 5th convocation ceremony. (NAN)