By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has praised the late founder of the Church of God Mission, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, recalling how the cleric attempted to visit him while he was imprisoned in Yola but was denied access.

Obasanjo spoke on Sunday in Benin City at the special thanksgiving service held in honour of late Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome, mother of the President of Believers’ Loveworld, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

He described the late Deaconess Oyakhilome as an exemplary mother whose life was marked by faith, virtue and service to God.

The service attracted prominent personalities, including Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo; Delta State Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme; former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; and Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, among others.

Addressing Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, Obasanjo recalled her late husband’s attempt to visit him during his incarceration in Yola.

“Bishop, when I was in prison, your late husband was the only man of God that tried to visit me. He came to Yola. They did not allow him to see me. But God blessed him and blessed me, and I came out of prison,” he said.

Obasanjo also described the late Deaconess Oyakhilome as a fruitful mother who raised seven children, all of whom, he said, were ministers of God.

He noted that she died at the age of 88, drawing spiritual significance from the number seven, which he described as perfect, and the numerical symmetry of 88.

“Everything we have heard about Mama has been very pleasant, very honourable, and Mama turned out to be what the Proverbs called the woman of virtue.

“She had seven children. Seven is a perfect number, and all the seven children are serving in the vineyard of God.

“She lived for 88 years. Whichever way you turn 88, it will remain 88. Whichever way you turn 88, up and down, side by side, it will remain 88. Another perfection,” he said.

The former president said the deceased served God faithfully and left legacies that her children and others should strive to sustain.

In his remarks, Governor Okpebholo said although he never had the opportunity of meeting the late matriarch, she sent him a message of prayer when he was contesting the governorship election.

He said the prayers contributed to his victory at the polls.

The governor also promised Pastor Chris Oyakhilome that his administration would tar roads in his Ewu community, assuring him that he would witness improved infrastructure whenever he returned home.

On his part, Pastor Oyakhilome said his mother taught her seven biological children the importance of mutual respect and concern for one another.

He added that she also showed concern for the wellbeing of people who associated with him while he was growing up.

The cleric commended the Federal and Edo State governments, members of his family and the church for their support and contributions towards making the burial arrangements seamless and successful.