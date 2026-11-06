NYSC members’ kidnap: Court fixes Dec 16 for judgment

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

An Imo State High Court, presided over by Justice Emeka Orafu, will deliver judgement in the suit, HOU/22C/2026, preferred against Usman Aliyu, Babangida Aliyu, and Mohamed Ali, for their alleged involvement in the kidnap of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, who were traveling to their orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

Justice Orafu disclosed this Friday, November 6, 2026, when the two defense lawyers announced closure of their case after the third witness, Mohammed Ali, DW3, finished testifying.

The judge commended counsel on both sides for “responding very well” as the matter progressed.

He gave the defense seven days, with effect from Saturday, November 7, 2026, to file their briefs, and the prosecution five days, with effect from Saturday, November 14, 2026, to file his response.

Before adjourning the matter to November 24, 2026, for the adoption of their addresses, Justice Orafu fixed December 16, 2026, for the delivery of judgement.

Testifying earlier, the DW3, who was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr. Paschal Oforma, told the court that he hails from Kogi State and tends his cow in Kara, Aba.

He also told the court that he knows nothing about the kidnap but was arrested while sitting at Kara by the DSS, brought to Owerri, and detained.

Asked by his counsel if he had any other thing to tell the court, DW3 denied knowing the other defendants.

Cross-examined by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Mr. Martins Udolwu, the DW3 said he has lived in Aba for about two years, accepted being a herdsman, but does not enter any forest.

He told the court that he has two boys that take the cows out in the morning and bring them back in the evening.

Answering another question, DW3 confirmed that he knows the DW1, adding that he sees him in the mosque but doesn’t know the DW2.

The court erupted in laughter when DW3 quickly withdrew his submission that he was beaten before the audio-visual recording was done and said the DSS tried to beat him, but they didn’t, before the audio-visual confessional recording.

Responding to the question put to him by counsel to DW1 and DW2, he said that he wrote one statement, filled one form in the presence of his counsel.