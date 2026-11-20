Gov Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to judicial independence, stressing the need for an efficient justice system driven by technology and timely dispensation of justice.

Nwifuru stated this on Friday at the State High Court, Abakaliki, during the special court session marking the commencement of the 2026/2027 Legal Year in the state.

The governor also inaugurated a Magistrate Court complex comprising six court halls and an exhibit hall, constructed under the administration of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Elvis Ngene.

He advocated the adoption of technology-driven processes in the administration of justice, noting that an efficient justice system must be capable of resolving disputes promptly while minimising unnecessary expenditure of resources.

According to him, delays in the administration of justice undermine the effective use of resources, while technological innovations provide opportunities to improve judicial processes and enhance access to justice.

“A justice system that cannot resolve disputes timely wastes resources. Technology offers us the opportunity to resolve some of these things. Digital filings and digital transcriptions help.

“The significance goes beyond governance. It helps to transact with various registries without recourse to location,” he said.

Nwifuru explained that deploying digital technology in judicial administration would reduce the challenges associated with physical processes, improve efficiency and enable legal practitioners and litigants to interact with court registries more conveniently.

On judicial independence, the governor described the judiciary as a critical institution for sustaining constitutional democracy and checking possible excesses of the executive arm of government.

“An independent judiciary checkmates the government as well as its excesses. As a Governor, I recognise that the independence of the judiciary must be respected and allowed to perform its constitutional and professional mandate,” he stated.

He said his administration’s People’s Charter of Needs agenda had prioritised reforms in the justice sector, citing the introduction of electronic filing, establishment of a Moot Court, creation of the Office of the Public Defender and adoption of the Sexual Assault Bill as some of the initiatives.

The governor said the measures were aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, promoting access to justice and ensuring that the justice system remained responsive to the needs of the people.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Elvis Ngene, said the judiciary had recorded progress in several areas of judicial administration in the last year.

He identified the modernisation of judicial processes through technology, protection of judicial integrity, improvement of access to justice and appointment of qualified judicial officers as key areas of focus.

Ngene also listed official visits to correctional centres, regular human capital development, professional capacity building, infrastructural development and improvement of court facilities among the activities undertaken by the judiciary.

He emphasised that judicial integrity remained fundamental to the credibility and effectiveness of the justice system, urging judicial officers and other personnel to uphold the highest ethical standards.

The Chief Judge assured that the judiciary would sustain its investment in professional development and institutional reforms despite the financial constraints confronting the institution.

“As part of our efforts to promote this, we shall, notwithstanding the leanness of our resources, continue to encourage continuous legal education and professional learning, strengthen administrative competence, promote responsible use of technology and insist upon the highest ethical standards from every person entrusted with judicial responsibilities,” he said.

He added that the judiciary would continue to recognise the dedication of its workforce and prioritise measures to promote professionalism, institutional discipline and effective service delivery.