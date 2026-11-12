Nvidia shares tumble 13% after CEO Huang resigns

Shares of Nvidia sank 13 percent in opening trading Thursday after Chief Executive Jensen Huang resigned from the chipmaker following revelations he had an affair with a woman accused of spying for China.
With the latest declines Nvidia has lost about $800 billion this week since the revelations shook the company, whose chips have been at the forefront of an expected multi-trillion dollar buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure.
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