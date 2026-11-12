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November 12, 2026

Nvidia shares tumble 13% after CEO Huang resigns

Nvidia

Shares of Nvidia sank 13 percent in opening trading Thursday after Chief Executive Jensen Huang resigned from the chipmaker following revelations he had an affair with a woman accused of spying for China.

With the latest declines Nvidia has lost about $800 billion this week since the revelations shook the company, whose chips have been at the forefront of an expected multi-trillion dollar buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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