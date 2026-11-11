NULGE slams withholding of Osun LG funds, urges immediate resolution‎

‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — THE Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has condemned the continued withholding of statutory allocations due to local governments in Osun State and called for urgent intervention from the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders.

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‎The union said the development had deepened the leadership and funding crisis in the state’s local government system, prompting workers to stage a warning strike from Sunday, November 8, to Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

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‎In a statement jointly signed by its President-General, Comrade Aliyu Haruna, and General Secretary, Comrade Gambo Isah, NULGE stressed that local government workers should not suffer the consequences of political disputes, leadership tussles or administrative faentitlement

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‎According to the union, the Supreme Court’s affirmation of local government financial autonomy must go beyond legal recognition and produce real financial independence, improved services, and timely payment of workers’ dues.

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‎It noted that local government autonomy would be of little value without access to funds, cautioning that councils could not function effectively when their finances were withheld and workers’ legitimate entitlements were denied

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‎NULGE consequently “called for the immediate resolution of all outstanding issues surrounding the release and accessibility of funds due to local governments in Osun State.”

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‎It also demanded “an urgent and lasting resolution of the leadership crisis in the state’s local government system in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions.”

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‎The union further urged authorities to protect workers against salary delays, denial of entitlements and victimisation arising from the crisis.

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‎It called on the Federal Government, Osun State Government and other relevant stakeholders to intervene and engage constructively to restore normalcy and industrial harmony in the state.

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‎Expressing solidarity with the leadership and workforce of NULGE in Osun State, the national leadership assured the workers that the union would not abandon its responsibility to defend their rights, welfare and dignity.

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‎While urging the affected workers to remain peaceful and disciplined, NULGE “called on all parties to demonstrate political maturity and genuine commitment to resolving the crisis without further delay.”

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‎The union warned that “the continued withholding of local government funds is not merely a labour issue but also a threat to grassroots democracy, effective service delivery and the economic survival of thousands of Nigerian families.”

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‎It declared that the time for political blame games was over, insisting that decisive action was needed to end the crisis and protect the interests of local government workers across the country.