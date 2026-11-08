NTI managers to Tinubu, education minister: Review admission cancellation

…Says decision can jeopardise academic future of more than 21,000 students

The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) Centre Managers’ Forum has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to review the cancellation of the institute’s programmes and the 2026 admissions, warning that the decision could jeopardise the academic future of more than 21,000 students.

The forum, in an appeal signed by its National Chairman, Dr Tam Loveday Frank Jumbo, and National Secretary, Dr Mamuda Inuwa Doguwa, urged the Federal Government to allow affected students to complete their programmes while necessary regulatory reforms are undertaken.

The appeal followed an announcement by the Federal Ministry of Education on November 7, cancelling all admissions into NTI’s National Certificate in Education (NCE) and degree programmes for the 2026 academic session over alleged regulatory breaches involving admissions, accreditation and university affiliations.

The ministry also directed the institute to discontinue all university affiliations and degree-awarding arrangements, stating that NTI was not authorised to award NCE and university degrees.

Reacting to the development, the Centre Managers’ Forum said it received the announcement with concern, particularly because thousands of students had already secured admission, registered for their programmes and participated in academic activities.

According to the forum, many of the affected students had attended physical and virtual lectures and sat for their first-semester examinations in August 2026, with some awaiting the release of their results.

It said the students enrolled in good faith, believing they were gaining admission into a legitimate, government-owned institution operating under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The forum noted that for more than 45 years, NTI had provided educational opportunities to Nigerians who, because of financial constraints, work commitments, family responsibilities and geographical barriers, could not easily access conventional universities and colleges of education.

It claimed that the institute had provided educational opportunities to more than one million Nigerians, contributing to teacher development, human capital development and access to higher education across the country.

The forum argued that students should not bear the consequences of institutional or administrative shortcomings beyond their control, particularly after making financial commitments and participating in academic activities organised by the institute.

It also expressed confidence in the current Director-General, Professor S.S. Daura, saying efforts under his leadership had restored hope among students.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s commitment to improving educational standards and ensuring regulatory compliance, the forum appealed to the minister to adopt what it described as a more inclusive and compassionate approach to resolving the matter.

Specifically, it asked the ministry to reconsider the cancellation of the programmes and 2026 admissions, allowing affected students to complete their studies.

It also called for a review of NTI’s operations, admission procedures and academic activities to ensure compliance with established regulatory guidelines.

Other requests included transitional arrangements for students already admitted, registered, taught and assessed, as well as consultations with relevant stakeholders, including the Centre Managers’ Forum, to develop a sustainable solution.

The forum maintained that educational reforms should strengthen institutions and improve quality without abruptly terminating the aspirations of students who had relied on government-owned institutions.

“Our appeal is not against educational reforms or quality assurance. Rather, it is a call for fairness, justice, compassion and a carefully considered transition that does not sacrifice the future of thousands of Nigerians,” it said.

However, the Federal Ministry of Education had explained that the decision followed violations of the Ministerial Operational Guidelines issued on September 12, 2025.

In a statement issued by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the ministry said NCE admissions must comply with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) requirements and accreditation standards of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

It also directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to notify affected universities and ensure compliance with the discontinuation of NTI’s degree-awarding arrangements.

The ministry clarified that no further admissions into the affected programmes, whether full-time, part-time or through Distance Learning Studies (DLS), would be permitted.

However, in a measure to protect students already enrolled, the ministry said the NCCE would conduct comprehensive accreditation of existing NCE II–IV Distance Learning programmes and study centres across the six geopolitical zones.

It added that eligible students could complete their programmes, subject to accreditation outcomes and regulatory requirements.

The ministry further stressed that NTI’s statutory mandate remained teacher training, retraining, in-service development and continuous professional development.

It said the mandate also covered pedagogical capacity-building and the three-to-six-month Special Abridged Programme for serving teachers with non-education degrees to acquire professional competencies required for registration with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), subject to applicable regulations.

The ministry urged prospective students, parents and the general public to verify programme accreditation and admission status through relevant regulatory authorities and official government channels before seeking admission or making payments.