NSIB: Aircraft door that fell off Abuja-Lagos flight had all locks open

By Folarin Kehinde

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed that all locking mechanisms of the passenger-cabin door that detached from a Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft mid-air during an Abuja-Lagos flight were found in the open position after the incident.

The Bureau also disclosed on its website that the aircraft’s door indicator displayed an ‘UNLOCKED/RED’ warning, while both the internal and external door handles were found in the open position.

These findings were contained in the preliminary investigation report released by the NSIB on November 11, following the October 15 incident involving an aircraft operated by Triton Aviation Limited.

The aircraft, with registration number T7-SEI and operating as flight DWC052, was carrying nine persons, comprising two pilots, one cabin crew member and six passengers, when its passenger-crew door detached during initial climb after take-off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Interestingly, the flight crew told investigators that they did not receive any aural or visual door warning before the door separated from the aircraft.

The bureau further disclosed that no door-related faults or warnings were recorded in the aircraft’s downloaded Maintenance Diagnostic Computer (MDC) data.

According to the report, the incident occurred at approximately 5:19 p.m. when the flight crew observed an abnormal increase in cabin altitude and suspected a pressurisation problem.

The captain subsequently instructed the cabin crew to double-check the main cabin door by pushing and pulling it.

However, the cabin crew member told investigators that as she approached the passenger-crew door, it opened without her touching it.

Some passengers also reportedly said they could not recall seeing the cabin crew member touch the door.

The door subsequently detached from the aircraft and struck its lower fuselage, damaging a VHF antenna.

Following the occurrence, the captain took over control of the aircraft while the first officer assumed pilot-monitoring duties.

The pilots declared an emergency and coordinated with Abuja Air Traffic Control for an immediate return to the airport.

The aircraft eventually landed safely on Runway 22 at approximately 5:34 p.m., with all nine occupants disembarking without injuries.

The report also revealed that during the final approach, the pilot monitoring unfastened his seat belt and attempted to close the passenger-crew door by pressing the DOOR CLOSE button.

The detached door was subsequently recovered from a cornfield in Gui Village, Abuja Municipal Area Council, approximately five miles southwest of the airport.

Meanwhile, the NSIB said further investigations would focus on determining whether structural or mechanical failure contributed to the door separation.

It listed metallurgical testing and detailed examination of the detached door, its associated assemblies and locking mechanisms among the next investigative steps.

Investigators will also conduct detailed analysis of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), particularly the passenger-crew door warning and indication parameters.

The Bureau said the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) would also undergo further analysis, including spectral examination of a recorded mechanical clicking sound to establish its source.

Other areas of investigation include examination of the door-warning and indication system, associated electrical circuits and their functionality at the time of the occurrence.

The NSIB, however, cautioned that the preliminary report contains factual information and initial findings only, stressing that it does not establish the causes or contributing factors responsible for the incident.

It said the final report, containing the investigation’s analysis, conclusions and further safety recommendations, would be published upon completion of the investigation in accordance with Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.