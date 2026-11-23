Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has condemned attacks in and around some mosques, warning politicians and other actors against using places of worship as grounds for violence and confrontation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Council said no political disagreement, doctrinal differences or personal grievances could justify violence against worshippers, insisting that mosques must remain sanctuaries of worship and peace, not arenas for settling disputes.

The warning was contained in a statement by the NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on behalf of the Council, led by its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Describing the attacks as reprehensible and fundamentally contrary to Islamic teachings, the Council stressed that every Muslim had a duty to respect the sanctity of mosques and protect the lives and dignity of worshippers.

“These teachings leave no room for violence, intimidation, harassment, assault, attack on or threat against people’s safety and lives in the name of doctrinal differences, political disagreement, socio-economic grievance or any other cause,” it said.

The NSCIA maintained that all Muslims had equal rights in mosques and that no worshipper should be intimidated, harassed or attacked under any guise within or around mosque premises.

In a specific demand for action against those responsible, the Council urged mosque authorities to assist in identifying perpetrators and provide video recordings of the incidents to law enforcement agencies to facilitate their arrest.

It also urged Muslims with grievances to seek redress through dialogue, constructive advocacy, lawful engagement and the courts rather than resorting to violence.

“No grievance, however genuine or contrived for expediency, should become a justification for violence or the violation of human dignity or the desecration of the Houses of Allah,” the Council declared.

Citing the Qur’an’s injunction against aggression, the NSCIA reminded Muslims of the directive to “cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression” (Qur’an 5:2).

The Council also cautioned political actors across party lines, religious leaders, community leaders and members of the public against inflammatory statements and actions capable of escalating tensions or threatening public peace.

“They should also stop, henceforth, from desecrating the mosques through acts of violence and desist from embarrassing the nation,” it said.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, justice, dialogue and national unity, the NSCIA said it would continue engaging the government, security agencies and other stakeholders to protect religious freedoms and promote national stability.

The Council prayed for the recovery of those injured, comfort for affected persons and lasting peace, security and justice in Nigeria.