By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has mourned the death of former Lagos State Deputy Governor and Senator representing Lagos West, Idiat Adebule, describing her as an inspiration to Muslim women and a major loss to the Muslim Ummah.

Adebule, who died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, was celebrated for breaking barriers in public life and demonstrating how faith, education and integrity could shape leadership and service to humanity.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq O. Oloyede, the NSCIA, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said her death was a profound loss to her family, Lagos State, Nigeria and the global Muslim community.

“During her eventful sojourn on earth, Senator Adebule broke the glass ceiling on many fronts and she was a source of inspiration to millions of Muslim women on the potential of faith, education and forthrightness in achieving success,” the council said.

Adebule was a former lecturer at Lagos State University and Lagos State College of Primary Education. She served as Lagos State Deputy Governor from 2015 to 2019 before her election to the Senate in 2023.

The council said she regarded public office as a trust and an opportunity to improve the lives of others.

“Throughout her service, she did not see her position as a seat of power, but as a means to empower others and a station of Amanah (trust), which she stewarded with grace, integrity, and a deep-seated commitment to the common good,” it stated.

The NSCIA extended condolences to her husband, children, aged mother and other family members, praying that Allah grants them the strength to bear the loss.

It also prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the deceased and her admission into Aljannah Firdaos.