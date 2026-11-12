NSCDC orders trial of officer over shooting of trailer driver in Gombe

….Commandant relieves personnel of duty, orders disciplinary investigation

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command, has ordered an Orderly Room Trial of a personnel attached to its Anti-Vandal Unit over an alleged shooting incident involving a trailer driver along Gombe Bypass.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, November 12, 2026, at New Mile 3, during a routine enforcement operation by personnel of the unit.

The State Commandant, Commandant Muhammed Inuwa Usman, gave the directive following an altercation reportedly involving the NSCDC personnel and the trailer driver, which left the driver with gunshot injuries.

In response, Usman ordered the arrest of the officer allegedly involved and relieved him of his operational duties pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings.

He also constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that the matter was handled thoroughly, professionally and in accordance with established procedures.

The Command disclosed in a statement that the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial and the internal disciplinary process would be made public upon their conclusion.

Expressing regret over the incident, Usman reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to protecting lives and property, upholding professional standards and respecting the fundamental rights of citizens.

He stressed that the Command would neither condone nor shield any personnel whose conduct endangered public safety or violated operational guidelines and established rules of engagement.

The Commandant appealed to residents, motorists and other members of the public, particularly those around the Gombe Bypass, to remain calm and law-abiding while investigations continued.

He also wished the injured driver a speedy recovery, assuring the public that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken and justice pursued in accordance with the law.