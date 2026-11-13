NSCDC disbands anti-vandalism outpost after Gombe incident

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command, has ordered the immediate disbandment of its Anti-Vandalism Outpost following an incident involving its personnel and a truck driver in the state.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, November 12, 2026, reportedly followed a misunderstanding between personnel of the unit and a truck driver, resulting in the discharge of a firearm.

The State Commandant, Commandant Muhammed Inuwa Usman, mni, also summoned all Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of the various formations and outposts to an emergency meeting on Friday to address the incident and reinforce professional standards among personnel.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Corps Buhari Sa’ad, said the meeting was convened to address the incident and strengthen discipline and accountability within the command.

During the meeting, Usman cautioned the officers against unprofessional conduct, indiscipline and actions capable of undermining the image of the Corps.

He emphasised the need for personnel to remain professional, disciplined and civil, while respecting the fundamental human rights of members of the public in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities.

The commandant also stressed that the use of firearms must strictly comply with established rules, operational procedures and applicable regulations, warning officers against taking the law into their own hands.

As part of the disciplinary and administrative measures, he ordered the immediate disbandment of the Anti-Vandalism Outpost and directed all personnel attached to the unit to report to the State Command Headquarters without delay.

Usman reiterated that the Corps would not condone indiscipline, abuse of authority or violations of citizens’ rights.

He urged outpost commanders to strengthen supervision of their personnel and ensure strict adherence to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

The commandant assured residents that the NSCDC remained committed to protecting lives and property, respecting human rights and maintaining peace and order in Gombe State.