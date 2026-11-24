By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has urged the media to strengthen investigative reporting to expose illicit financial flows (IFFs) and revenue leakages undermining Nigeria’s economic development.

The call was made at a media workshop in Abuja, where an NRS official, Idris Abdullahi, said illicit financial flows were depriving government of resources needed to fund infrastructure, healthcare, education and other development programmes.

He stressed the importance of media engagement in exposing financial vulnerabilities and promoting accountability in the management of public resources.

An illicit financial flows investigation expert, Adebayo Kayode, said journalists needed specialised training to uncover suspicious financial activities and trace how funds were diverted.

He said: “There is a fundamental difference between reporting that money has disappeared and investigating how, why, through whose arrangements and under what institutional circumstances it disappeared.”

Kayode urged journalists to scrutinise customs declarations, corporate ownership structures, extractive-sector export records, government budgets, procurement processes and tax policies to identify inconsistencies and revenue losses.

He, however, cautioned that collaboration with government agencies must not compromise press independence, stressing that journalists must remain free to investigate wrongdoing and hold public institutions accountable.

Kayode identified the National Action Plan for 2027–2030 as an important framework for strengthening Nigeria’s response to illicit financial flows, saying its success would require effective public scrutiny and media engagement.

He urged journalists to focus on emerging vulnerabilities, including cryptocurrency transactions, beneficial ownership disclosures, trade misinvoicing, public procurement, extractive-sector activities and unexplained wealth.

He said journalists could expose institutional weaknesses and financial irregularities, stimulate public demand for accountability and help translate policy declarations into measurable results.

“The fight against illicit financial flows is ultimately a fight for the future of Nigeria. It is about protecting the integrity of our economy, safeguarding public revenue, strengthening our institutions and ensuring that the nation’s resources serve the people,” he said.