By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has called for stronger collaboration with the Nigerian media to combat illicit financial flows (IFFs), which it said continue to deprive the country of substantial revenue needed for economic growth and national development.

The Service made the call on Tuesday at a media workshop in Abuja, where it urged journalists to deepen their understanding of illicit financial flows and strengthen investigative reporting to expose financial leakages and revenue losses.

An NRS official, Idris Abdullahi, said illicit financial flows were denying the government resources that could otherwise be channelled into critical infrastructure, healthcare, education and other socio-economic development programmes.

He emphasised the importance of media engagement in raising public awareness, exposing vulnerabilities and promoting accountability in the management of the nation’s financial resources.

Speaking at the workshop, an expert in illicit financial flows investigations, Adebayo Kayode, said Nigerian journalists required specialised training to enable them to play a more effective role in identifying and exposing suspicious financial activities.

Kayode said there was a fundamental difference between reporting that money had disappeared and investigating how, why, through whose arrangements and under what institutional circumstances it disappeared.

He said journalists needed the capacity to examine customs declarations, corporate ownership structures, extractive-sector export records, government budgets, procurement processes and tax policies to identify inconsistencies and potential revenue losses.

According to him, journalists must also understand the implications of financial statistics and regulatory decisions to ensure accurate reporting without exaggerating or downplaying their significance.

He described the fight against illicit financial flows as a national development imperative rather than a political contest, stressing that the scale of the challenge required collective action by government agencies, regulators, development partners, civil society organisations, the private sector and the media.

However, Kayode cautioned that collaboration must not compromise press independence, insisting that journalists should remain free to question government policies, investigate wrongdoing and hold public institutions accountable.

He said responsible governments should welcome an informed media that demands evidence, insists on transparency and helps citizens understand how public resources are managed.

On the way forward, Kayode identified the National Action Plan for 2027–2030 as an important framework for strengthening Nigeria’s response to illicit financial flows.

He said the plan’s success would depend not only on the institutions responsible for its implementation but also on effective public scrutiny and media engagement.

He urged journalists to pay closer attention to emerging areas of financial vulnerability, including virtual assets and cryptocurrency transactions, blockchain monitoring, extractive-sector activities, beneficial ownership, customs and trade integrity, public procurement and public asset transparency.

Other areas he identified included the licensing and taxation of virtual asset service providers, suspicious financial transactions, trade misinvoicing, corporate ownership disclosures, procurement-related financial risks and evidence-based investigations into unexplained wealth.

He also stressed the need to monitor production, valuation, exports and proceeds in the extractive sector to ensure that Nigeria receives the full value of its natural resources.

Kayode maintained that journalists had an important role in moving the country from fragmented financial information to integrated intelligence, from detection to prevention, and from policy declarations to measurable results.

Although journalists might not conduct forensic audits, issue regulatory licences or prosecute financial crimes, he said their investigations could expose institutional weaknesses, uncover financial irregularities and stimulate public demand for accountability.

He urged participants to ensure that the training translated into more rigorous investigative reporting, better-informed citizens and stronger institutions.

“The fight against illicit financial flows is ultimately a fight for the future of Nigeria. It is about protecting the integrity of our economy, safeguarding public revenue, strengthening our institutions and ensuring that the nation’s resources serve the people,” he said.

He called on journalists and relevant institutions to work together to trace financial movements, interrogate evidence, expose vulnerabilities and promote accountability, warning that funds whose movements were not properly traced could remain beyond public scrutiny.