The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is facing renewed scrutiny over its efforts to curb crowd violence after Shooting Stars supporters invaded the pitch and attacked match officials and Rivers United players following Friday’s 1-1 draw in Ibadan.

The incident at the Lekan Salami Stadium has raised fresh concerns about the safety of players and officials in the domestic league, particularly as similar incidents have continued despite disciplinary measures imposed on offending clubs.

As of Saturday, the NPFL had yet to issue an official statement on the violence. Neither Shooting Stars nor Rivers United had publicly commented on the incident.

Videos circulating on social media showed supporters storming the pitch shortly after the final whistle, with one fan dressed in green striking centre referee Grema Muhammad on the head.

Several Rivers United players were also reportedly attacked as the situation escalated, forcing security personnel and officers of the Nigeria Police Force to intervene and escort the match officials away from the hostile crowd.

In another video from the incident, Rivers United players were seen assisting an injured match official.

The violence overshadowed the encounter, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams sharing the points.

The latest incident has also revived concerns about previous cases of supporter violence at the Ibadan stadium.

On April 6, 2025, Shooting Stars supporters reportedly attacked members of the Ikorodu City delegation and match officials following a goalless draw between the two sides. The incident also involved damage to Ikorodu City’s team bus.

The attack comes amid a series of disciplinary actions by the NPFL against clubs over security breaches and misconduct during the ongoing 2026/27 season.

The repeated incidents have raised questions about the effectiveness of the league’s disciplinary measures in preventing violence at match venues.

Although the NPFL has previously imposed financial penalties, points deductions and stadium restrictions on clubs over security breaches, Friday’s attack in Ibadan represents another test of its efforts to protect players, match officials and other participants.

The league is expected to review available video footage and match reports before deciding whether to open disciplinary proceedings against Shooting Stars.