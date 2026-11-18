NPA

By Godwin Oritse

President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has called for stronger regional cooperation among ports to reduce cargo clearance delays, lower logistics costs and boost intra-African trade.

Dantsoho, who is also Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), made the call at the association’s 46th Annual Council and Joint Gulf of Guinea Commission-PMAWCA Forum in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

He urged port authorities to prioritise strategic collaboration over unhealthy competition, identifying prolonged cargo dwell time, high port charges, expensive transport corridors and poor interoperability among customs systems as major obstacles to regional trade.

He noted that the challenges particularly affected landlocked countries, including Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso, which depend on coastal ports for international trade.

Dantsoho also identified geopolitical disruptions, climate change, cyber threats and emerging maritime decarbonisation regulations as challenges requiring urgent collective action by regional port authorities.

He called for increased investment in modern port infrastructure, digital security, green port initiatives and the blue economy, including ship repair, sustainable fishing and clean marine fuels.

Warning against the implications of failing to adapt to changing global shipping regulations, he said the energy transition could reshape international shipping routes and port calls.

“Moreover, the maritime decarbonisation regulations currently taking shape at the International Maritime Organization will soon redraw global shipping routes and ports of call: any port that fails to prepare for this energy transition risks being bypassed altogether.

“Finally, rapid digitalisation, while indispensable, exposes our operations to sophisticated cyber threats that we can no longer afford to underestimate,” he said.

The PMAWCA president urged member ports to develop clear implementation roadmaps and strengthen accountability, proposing that progress on agreed resolutions be presented at the association’s 47th Annual Council.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, Mr Jose Mba Abeso, called for stronger maritime security cooperation to combat illegal fishing, drug and human trafficking, as well as protect critical offshore infrastructure, including subsea cables and gas pipelines.

Similarly, Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Environment and Blue Economy, Mr Fidel Esono Mba Eyono, stressed the importance of sustainable exploitation of marine resources, warning against pollution, illegal fishing and other activities threatening marine ecosystems.