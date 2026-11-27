2Baba

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Singer-songwriter and record producer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has said the “rig and die” slogan sounds correct as a response to election rigging, but warned that innocent people must not be caught up in the resulting violence.

He spoke in an interview on Nigeria Info’s WhatsUpLagos show while responding to the slogan ahead of the 2027 elections.

The ace singer said frustration over impunity had made calls for severe punishment understandable, while stressing that allegations of rigging must be proven.

“You know when a situation gets to a certain point, like right now we’re like on a very mountainous keg of gunpowder right now. Desperate times make you make some kind of statements. This statement sounds correct. It should be like that, actually.”

He said the slogan reflected a demand for stronger consequences for election rigging.

“If you rig, the punishments should be very severe to deter people from rigging.”

2Baba added: “So the statement itself is rig or die. I don’t see anything that’s wrong with it. It’s like saying embezzle money and die. Na death penalty for China for embezzlement.”

He said Nigeria needed serious deterrence for crimes, including kidnapping, and that people were frustrated by what he described as a lack of consequences.

“We’re in a stage where we need, we need serious deterrence, anybody who kidnaps is supposed to face serious consequences.

“Because it’s getting too much, and people are just getting away with everything. You understand what I’m saying? So for me, the statement itself, it shows the level of frustration. It shows the level of how things have gone by. So for me, I don’t see nothing wrong with that statement.”

However, he warned against innocent people being harmed in the name of enforcing the slogan.

“I just don’t want innocent people to get caught up in the process of this fight because some people might not rig, they might just be there. It could be jungle justice without proving that the person actually rigged.”

He said the burden of proof should rest on the accusers, while reiterating his support for the statement.

“So that’s where, that’s where it becomes dangerous. So the burden of proof should be on the accused person, but the statement in itself, I am in full support of it.”