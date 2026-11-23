David Umahi, Minister of Works

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to completing the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, declaring that nothing will stop the project.

Umahi spoke during an inspection of bridges on Sections 1 and 2 of the highway.

The disclosure was made in a statement by Francis Nwaze, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister, in Abuja on Monday.

He quoted the minister as saying, “Nothing will happen to the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which passes through the nine coastal states. The President has directed that the project must be completed as envisaged.”

Umahi described the highway as a profitable national investment capable of generating revenue, attracting private investors and unlocking tourism and industrial opportunities.

“We are using concrete, and so we are entitled to carbon credits claim. We are also using solar instead of conventional electricity; we are entitled to carbon credits,” he said.

He added that the superhighway would accommodate tourism facilities, factories, CCTV surveillance and other commercial infrastructure, with private investors already showing interest in recovering costs through investment arrangements.

The minister disclosed that President Tinubu is expected to commission Section 1 this month or early December.

He also clarified that the reconstruction of the East-West Road is an additional commitment by the President and does not replace or affect the Coastal Highway.

He described the ongoing 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Road as another major infrastructure undertaking of the administration, stressing that Tinubu is pursuing multiple major projects simultaneously.

Umahi commended the President for the scale of infrastructure development and economic reforms, citing declining inflation, improved foreign exchange access for businesses and the absence of ASUU strikes.

He urged Nigerians, particularly South-East residents in Lagos, to support the President, noting that the administration has delivered significant infrastructure projects to the region.

Meanwhile, Umahi has ordered a three-week nationwide emergency rehabilitation of major federal highways ahead of the festive season and the January 2027 elections.

He directed Zonal Directors, Controllers, Resident Engineers and contractors to return to the field immediately to ensure critical roads are made motorable across all six geopolitical zones.

“I feel so sad that a contractor will be on site doing permanent work, yet some sections of the roads remain impassable. This practice must stop,” he said.

He warned that contractors must not allow motorists to suffer on failed sections while permanent construction continues, directing that damaged portions be excavated and rehabilitated using appropriate materials and asphalt where necessary.

Umahi directed officials to document the exercise, engage contractors, report challenges promptly and restore roads to acceptable motorable conditions within three weeks.

The Minister said the intervention is aimed at easing movement during the festive season, facilitating transportation of goods and services, supporting movement of election materials and strengthening security operations ahead of the 2027 elections.