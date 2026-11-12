‘Not the solution’, ‘ludicrous’, Man Utd legends, English pundits react to Carrick’s sacking

Carrick

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick after days of speculation over his future, following the club’s poor start to the Premier League season. The decision came after United’s hierarchy reviewed the team’s performances and considered possible replacements, with Mauricio Pochettino lined up for the job.

But before the dismissal on Thursday, some prominent voices had questioned whether sacking Carrick would solve United’s problems, while others argued he should have been allowed to stay.

United legends questioned whether a sacking would solve the problems

Former United captain Gary Neville said changing managers would not address the club’s deeper issues. Speaking to NBC Sports, he warned that United risked repeating a cycle of brief improvement followed by a return to poor performances.

Neville said eight managerial changes in 12 years showed that replacing the head coach alone was “not the answer”. He pointed to poor recruitment, weaknesses in the performance department and a lack of strong leadership throughout the club.

Joined by his brother Gary on NBC Sports, former United defender Phil Neville focused on the defence after the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, saying the back four that finished the match was not good enough for the Premier League and could get a manager sacked.

Roy Keane had also criticised Carrick’s comments on Sky Sports after the Villa game, saying the head coach “talks a lot but doesn’t say much”. Keane questioned what would change if United continued conceding goals and chances.

Paul Scholes, meanwhile, had looked ahead to United’s next appointment. Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football, he backed Antonio Conte over Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, while warning that Conte would come with “a big warning”.

Other English pundits have their say as Carragher calls the prospect of sacking Carrick ‘ludicrous’

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher had called the prospect of dismissing Carrick “ludicrous” before the decision was made. He argued Carrick should help United through a difficult period before the club appointed a top-level manager in the summer.

Jamie Redknapp had earlier said the squad lacked the quality and structure needed to turn the season around, adding that Carrick needed help with the players available to him.

Former England international Chris Waddle, speaking after United’s draw with Tottenham in September, said the team had lost confidence and needed to rebuild it.