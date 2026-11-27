Calvin Bassey

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has ruled out the possibility of Nigeria international Calvin Bassey leaving the club during the January transfer window amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Arbeloa described the 26-year-old defender as an important member of his squad, insisting that Fulham have no intention of allowing him to leave midway through the season.

Manchester United are reportedly among several clubs monitoring Bassey following his impressive performances for the London club.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Fulham’s meeting with Bournemouth, Arbeloa dismissed suggestions that the Red Devils could secure the defender’s services in January.

“I’m so happy with Calvin,” Arbeloa told reporters at his pre-Bournemouth press conference. “Obviously, he’s not on sale. No chance that he can leave this club in January. I think he’s happy here, he’s one of our captains, he’s one of our leaders.”

The Fulham manager also highlighted Bassey’s leadership qualities and importance to the team’s defensive setup, suggesting that his contributions extend beyond his performances on the pitch.

Rather than being concerned about the reported interest from other clubs, Arbeloa views it as recognition of the defender’s performances and growing importance.

Fulham are also understood to be taking steps towards securing Bassey’s long-term future, with discussions over a new contract already underway.

The development could further complicate any potential attempt by Manchester United or other interested clubs to sign the Nigerian during the winter transfer window.

Bassey has established himself as an important figure at Fulham since joining from Ajax in 2023, bringing defensive versatility, physical strength and experience to the squad.

The former Rangers defender has also been a regular member of Nigeria’s national team, featuring prominently for the Super Eagles in international competitions.

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