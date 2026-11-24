File image.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The 19 Northern States, which jointly own the New Nigerian Development Company (NNDC), have resolved to dissolve its Board of Directors and constitute a new one as part of efforts to reposition the company.

The decision was taken by the Secretaries to the Governments of the 19 Northern States, representing their respective state governments as shareholders, at a Special General Meeting held in Kaduna on Tuesday.

However, the dissolution will take effect upon the valid adoption of the relevant ordinary resolutions at a duly convened General Meeting and compliance with applicable statutory requirements.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, said the shareholders had resolved to undertake a comprehensive reorganisation and repositioning of the company.

He said the exercise was aimed at strengthening NNDC’s institutional capacity, improving corporate governance, enhancing operational efficiency and repositioning it as a viable investment and development institution serving the collective economic interests of the 19 Northern States.

Njodi disclosed that a new Board of Directors would be constituted to provide strategic leadership, effective supervision, policy direction and corporate oversight.

He said the composition, nomination and appointment of the new board would reflect the ownership interests of the participating states, the provisions of the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

According to him, shareholders would subsequently approve the nominations and appointments of the new directors in accordance with the company’s constitutional documents and applicable laws.

The Gombe SSG said the incoming board, upon its lawful constitution, had been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of the company’s existing management structure, personnel, administrative arrangements, operational framework and performance.

He added that the new board would take appropriate measures to reorganise and strengthen the company’s management to promote accountability, professionalism and improved corporate performance, in line with its statutory and fiduciary responsibilities and applicable employment laws.

Njodi further disclosed that the incoming board would conduct a comprehensive corporate governance, financial, administrative and operational audit of the company.

He said the audit would examine NNDC’s financial position, assets and liabilities, existing investments, subsidiaries, joint ventures and commercial interests.

It would also assess the performance and profitability of the company’s investments, compliance with statutory, regulatory and corporate governance obligations, as well as existing contractual commitments and outstanding obligations.

The effectiveness of the previous board and management structure, alongside other matters considered necessary for protecting and advancing shareholders’ interests, would also come under review.

According to Njodi, the findings and recommendations of the audit would be presented to shareholders at a subsequent General Meeting.

He said the outgoing board and management would be required, upon the lawful assumption of office by their successors, to facilitate an orderly handover of the company’s affairs, including records, books of account, statutory documents, financial records, assets, properties, contracts and other relevant institutional materials.

Njodi added that the incoming board would ensure that all company assets and interests were adequately protected during the transition, warning against any unauthorised disposal, transfer, encumbrance or alienation of the company’s assets.

He explained that shareholders had earlier reviewed the company’s current state of affairs, including its corporate governance structure, operational performance, management arrangements and the effectiveness of the existing board.

The shareholders, he said, considered a comprehensive reorganisation necessary in the overriding interests of the company, its owners and the economic development aspirations of Northern Nigeria.

Njodi said the shareholders were exercising their statutory powers under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, particularly Section 288, which provides for the removal of directors by ordinary resolution, subject to compliance with the applicable statutory procedures and the company’s Articles of Association.

He said the decision was also driven by the desire to restore confidence, accountability, transparency, professionalism and effective corporate governance in the administration of the company.