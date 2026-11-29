By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

DUTSE — The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, has called on the people of Northern Nigeria to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 general elections, saying the region owes him political support for his second term.

She made the call during the distribution of empowerment packages to women at the Government House in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The minister said Tinubu had demonstrated commitment to the development of Northern Nigeria through interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare, job creation and other critical sectors.

She also recalled that Governor Umar Namadi had promised to deliver two million votes from Jigawa State for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Ahmad urged residents, particularly men and women across the state, to mobilise and participate actively in the election to fulfil the governor’s pledge.

“Let us come out en masse, men and women, and fulfil our governor’s promise,” she said.

The minister expressed confidence that the North was prepared to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition, arguing that his continued leadership would promote development in the region and the country.

“We are ready to vote for Tinubu and Danmodi to guarantee their second-term bids. If there is anything beyond a second term, we are ready to give it to President Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi,” she said.

At the empowerment programme, the minister and other organisers distributed 30 motorcycles, 100 sewing machines, 50 grinding machines and 198 pasta-making machines to beneficiaries.

Also distributed were cash grants of N50,000 each to 500 small-scale businesswomen, alongside 1,120 bags of rice to support beneficiaries.