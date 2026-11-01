Normalisation C’ttee: Recommended members fail FIFA integrity test

The Normalisation Committee to spearhead major reform in Nigerian football has yet to be announced because several of the committee members recommended did not scale the FIFA integrity test.

The NFF announced in an official statement on October 22 that world football governing body FIFA have approved a Normalisation Committee to reorganise football in the country following the resignation of the NFF executive committee led by Ibrahim Gusau.

The statement pointed out that the committee members will be jointly appointed by FIFA and CAF.

Since then not much has been reported on this development.

A top source has now informed that the delay in the announcement of this committee has been held back because several of the

proposed members did not pass the integrity test conducted by FIFA.

“Some of those recommended for the committee did not pass the FIFA test, that is partly why the committee is not yet in place, ” a top source said.

“However, I wouldn’t want to give out the names of those who did not scale through.”

It was further gathered that the committee will have between seven and nine members with strong indications that there could be as many as two non-Nigerians on it.

Meanwhile, a former NFF general secretary as well as a one-time highly influential NFF executive committee member are among those lobbying to head the Normalisation Committee.

The committee will be expected to round up by May 31, 2027.