Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has received support from colleagues as she prepares for another surgery amid ongoing health challenges.

Actresses Sola Sobowale, Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Young were among those who visited Nwosu, with a video of their gathering circulating on social media.

During the visit, the actresses encouraged members of the public to contribute towards the cost of her upcoming medical procedure.

The show of support comes months after Nwosu disclosed in July 2026 that she had spent three weeks in hospital and needed financial assistance to undergo three surgeries.

The latest appeal has drawn reactions from fans and social media users, many of whom have called for collective support to help the actress through her health challenges.

Nwosu, known for her roles in Nollywood productions, has previously spoken about her personal life.

In an interview with actress Biola Bayo, she discussed why she remained unmarried in her 60s and recalled a relationship in which her partner gave her an option that influenced her decision to leave.