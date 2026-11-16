By Chioma Obinna

Leading Nigerian Nollywood actors and celebrated comedians have pledged their support for the Hajiya Hadiza Foundation (HHF), commending its President and Founder, Ambassador Hadiza Umar, for her humanitarian interventions among vulnerable Nigerians.

The entertainers made their commitment at a press conference held in Abuja over the weekend, where they applauded the Foundation’s efforts in supporting widows of fallen heroes, victims of terrorism, internally displaced persons (IDPs), indigent students and other less privileged members of society.

Over the years, the Foundation has implemented various humanitarian and empowerment programmes, including economic support for widows, educational scholarships for disadvantaged students and interventions in communities affected by insecurity and poverty.

Speaking at the event, veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Jide Kosoko, described Ambassador Umar’s humanitarian activities as a reflection of her personal experiences and understanding of the challenges faced by disadvantaged people.

Kosoko noted that Umar’s difficult childhood, during which she lost both parents and 12 siblings at the age of 13, had shaped her determination to support people experiencing poverty, deprivation and hardship.

He urged well-to-do Nigerians to emulate her philanthropic disposition and contribute to efforts aimed at improving the living conditions of vulnerable citizens.

“We must all rally round to support the humanitarian works of this young lady. There are many Nigerians who are far richer than her but have refused to help the less privileged. I urge wealthy individuals to emulate the kind gesture of the Hajiya Hadiza Foundation. We promise to support you through our various platforms,” he said.

Also speaking, popular comedian Julius Agwu commended the Foundation for its interventions among vulnerable women, widows, orphans, poor students and other disadvantaged groups.

Agwu disclosed that his foundation would explore collaboration with HHF, particularly in economic empowerment initiatives targeting women and young people in rural communities.

In his remarks, veteran Nollywood actor and octogenarian, Chief Chika Okpala, popularly known as Zebrudaya, appealed to the Foundation to extend its humanitarian interventions to struggling veterans in the entertainment industry.

He called attention to the plight of some veteran Nollywood actors, musicians and comedians facing financial difficulties, poverty and health challenges, urging the Foundation to consider providing them with assistance.

Okpala also praised Ambassador Umar’s commitment to economic empowerment programmes in underserved communities and internally displaced persons’ camps.

Responding, an emotional Ambassador Umar disclosed that the Foundation had implemented humanitarian and economic empowerment programmes worth approximately N850 million nationwide over the past three years, with particular attention to IDP camps and underserved communities.

She explained that the interventions included skills acquisition training, livelihood support, scholarship awards and the distribution of thousands of grinding machines, sewing machines, hairdressing and barbing kits, generators and cash assistance to beneficiaries.

According to her, the programmes are designed to promote self-reliance, restore dignity and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for vulnerable individuals and families.

Ambassador Umar described the Foundation as a lasting legacy she hopes to bequeath to her child, expressing appreciation to the entertainment industry veterans for identifying with its humanitarian mission.

She said their support would further strengthen the Foundation’s capacity to sustain and expand its interventions across the country.

The event underscored the growing involvement of members of Nigeria’s creative industry in humanitarian advocacy and efforts to mobilise support for vulnerable populations.