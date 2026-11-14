Nollywood sequel “Issakaba: The Return” hits cinemas after 25 years

Nollywood action thriller ‘Issakaba: The Return’ has returned to cinemas nationwide after 25 years of the release of the original movie, ‘Issakaba’.

The director, Lancelot Imasuen, announced the cinema release in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, expressing excitement over the return of the popular movie franchise to the big screen.

In the post, Imasuen described the production as the return of a legend and urged movie lovers to watch the film in cinemas.

The sequel features veteran actor Sam Dede reprising his role as Ebube, leader of the Issakaba Boys, while introducing other actors from different generations of Nollywood.

Other cast members include Chidi Mokeme, Iyabo Ojo, Regina Daniels, Chiwetalu Agu, Alex Osifo, Charles Okafor, Nosa Rex and Mark Angel.

Directed by Imasuen, who also helmed the original production, ‘Issakaba: The Return’ revisits the story of the fictional vigilante group against the backdrop of contemporary Nigerian society.

The original film, released in 2001, drew inspiration from the activities of the Bakassi Boys, a vigilante group that emerged in south-eastern Nigeria to combat criminal activities.

The sequel, distributed by Blue Pictures, brings together returning actors and newer Nollywood performers, marking the revival of one of the industry’s recognised action film franchises. (NAN)