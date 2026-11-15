Nollywood must stop choosing Instagram numbers over talent – Uche Montana

Uche Montana

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Uche Montana has questioned the Nigerian movie industry’s growing emphasis on social media popularity over acting ability, insisting that talent should remain an important consideration in the selection of actors.

She shared her thoughts during an interview with media personality Davibes Olamide, where she also discussed friendship, fame, success and the realities of celebrity life.

Speaking about the industry’s preference for social media numbers, she said:

“The Nigerian movie industry needs to stopnpicking numbers on Instagram over talent”

The actress also shared her thoughts on the relationship between friendship and success. Asked if she would pursue success even if it meant losing her friends, Montana responded:

“Without my friends would i be broke ?Because I don’t want to be broke”

She further explained her position on the value of genuine friendship, stating:

“You can’t quantify friendship with the things of the world . Because good friendship means the world”

Addressing the misconceptions surrounding celebrity life, Montana identified the belief that celebrities receive things for free as one of the biggest lies about fame.

“The biggest lie about being a celebrity is that you get things for free”

She also pointed out that certain things remain beyond the reach of fame, saying:

“One thing fame can’t buy is peace good health”

On the subject of respect and personal value, she observed:

“People only respect you when you have value”