Gov. Nwifuru

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has urged residents to vote for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, saying the president has demonstrated love for the state through projects and deserves overwhelming support in return.

Nwifuru said Ebonyi residents should repay Tinubu’s gesture by delivering 100 per cent of their votes to him in the next presidential election.

The governor spoke on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress governorship campaign, where he said he was more concerned about mobilising support for Tinubu than campaigning for himself.

“The president has given us a project that nobody ever envisaged we will have, and to pay back is to vote for Mr President 100 per cent,” he said.

Nwifuru said the state’s political leadership had promised Tinubu 1.3 million votes, expressing confidence that residents would fulfil the pledge.

“Our leader said we are promising him 1.3 million votes. I want to tell you, I’m not here to campaign for myself. I am here to campaign for our dear president,” the governor said.

He urged the people to acknowledge the projects and interventions the president had brought to Ebonyi, saying the benefits were visible and should not be overlooked.

According to him, the Minister of Works had already outlined the projects executed or being undertaken in the state, adding that residents should take the message to their communities.

Nwifuru insisted that Tinubu’s commitment to Ebonyi was unmatched, urging residents to demonstrate their appreciation through their votes.

“You refused to see what he’s done, and it’s something that is very practical. The Honourable Minister of Works has enumerated it, you’ve heard from him, but I want you to take this message home,” he said.

“No other person will love us the way President Bola Ahmed Tinubu loves us, and it’s a payback time,” the governor added.