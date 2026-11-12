Nobody defended Peter Obi like Yunusa Tanko in the North — Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said Yunusa Tanko was one of the strongest advocates of Peter Obi in northern Nigeria, following his departure from the Obidient Movement and appointment to the Social Democratic Party’s 2027 presidential campaign council.

Sani expressed surprise at Tanko’s decision to part ways with Obi, given his commitment to promoting the former Labour Party presidential candidate in the North.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the former lawmaker wrote: “Nobody in the Northern part of River Niger has fanatically defended and promoted Dr Peter like Dr Yunusa Tanko. What must have happened for Dr Yunusa to part ways with Dr Peter? Anyway, nothing is impossible in politics.”

Tanko, who previously coordinated the Obidient Movement, was on Wednesday named national coordinator of the SDP Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election.

His appointment was announced at the inauguration of the party’s campaign council in Abuja, where he pledged to work with its presidential candidate, Adewale Adebayo, and running mate, Usman Bugaje, towards securing victory at the polls.

Explaining his political realignment, Tanko said he resigned as political adviser (North) to Obi on October 30.

He linked the decision to his appointment to the leadership of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), following the death of its former co-chairman and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba.

Tanko also disclosed that he had contacted Obi and the National Democratic Congress leader, Seriake Dickson, to inform them of his decision.

He acknowledged their support during his time as coordinator of the Obidient Movement and expressed appreciation for their contributions.

The SDP campaign coordinator said his relationship with Adebayo predated the latest appointment, adding that they had worked together since 2023 and shared a commitment to building a better Nigeria.

He also described the SDP as a left-wing, people-oriented party that represents the interests of ordinary Nigerians, particularly those he said had been neglected.