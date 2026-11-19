….Party to sanction members involved in anti-party activities

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Rufus Bature, has ruled out the possibility of a Rainbow Coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that the party is focused on securing the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other APC candidates.

Bature also warned that the party would not tolerate members involved in anti-party activities, saying it was prepared to enforce its constitution against those found culpable.

He declared that no individual was bigger than the party and that all members were bound by its rules and regulations.

The APC chairman spoke when the Director-General of the Bola Tinubu/Caleb Mutfwang Campaign Council, Joe Ari, led members of the council on a visit to the party’s state secretariat in Jos.

Bature said the party and the campaign council had learnt from past mistakes and were determined to strengthen their collaboration ahead of the elections.

He said, “It is time to campaign. The last time we went through this, we had hiccups here and there because there was no spirit between the party and the campaign organisation.

“But this time around, we have gone through this and we have seen the mistakes we made, and now I think it is time to correct such mistakes.”

He stressed the need for sustained collaboration between the party and the campaign council, particularly at the grassroots, to ensure effective mobilisation across polling units and local government areas.

“There is every need that this synergy that we are trying to establish be continued so that we take the party to the grassroots.

“We cannot just sit down and say we are a campaign council when we know that there are issues at the grassroots.

“These campaign councils should be reflected in our work, in our polling units and in our local governments so that there is synergy in what we are doing,” he said.

On alleged anti-party activities, Bature said the party was aware of members working against its interests and would take appropriate action in accordance with its constitution.

“The party is aware of certain individuals that are doing anti-party activities. We are governed by laws. We are here as members of the State Executive Committee because the constitution has provided for us to be here. And the constitution has also provided for us to guide us in what activities we are doing.

“Therefore, at the appropriate time, the party will work on those individuals it feels, or has found wanting in one way or the other,” he said.

He added that all members must respect the party’s rules, insisting that nobody was above the organisation.

“We must be governed by laws and we must respect the laws that have created us as a body. Nobody is bigger than the party. All of us are under the party and we are subject to the rules and obligations of the party,” he said.

Dismissing the possibility of a Rainbow Coalition, Bature said the APC would not identify with any political arrangement that did not support the party’s candidates.

“We do not believe in any Rainbow Coalition. You can call it rain gun or whatever, but we do not know that one.

“We do not know any Rainbow. Any APC member that does not do 5.5 is an incipient child of APC. If you are a son of your father and you know that it is APC that gave birth to you, you have to do APC. Any Rainbow Coalition that does not do APC is not part of us,” he said.

Earlier, Ari said the campaign council had developed an action plan for the 2027 general elections, which had been presented to its principals and approved for implementation.

He called on the APC leadership to enforce party discipline, particularly against members involved in anti-party activities, stressing that unity and cooperation were essential to securing victory for the party’s candidates.

The campaign council director-general said the council was committed to working with the party leadership to mobilise support for APC candidates, from the presidential election to the State House of Assembly contests.