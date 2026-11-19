Nigerian-British boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has announced the birth of his second child, a girl, noting that there is no more time for PlayStation or FIFA for him.

Joshua and his childhood sweetheart, Nicole Osbourne, welcomed their daughter on November 14, 2026. The pair also have an 11-year-old son, Joseph.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion revealed this in an interview with The Sun, which gained attention on Thursday, said having a daughter would help him better understand women and how to support them.

“Now I’ve got a daughter, I will get an insight and a bit more understanding of what it means to be a woman, and how I can be supportive. My daughter will give me firsthand experience of a woman’s power,” he said.

Joshua disclosed that the family had yet to settle on a name for the newborn, but described her as his princess.

“I’ve spoken to all the women in my family, and it’s amazing the amount of support that women give each other. We haven’t given her a name yet, but she’s my Princess,” he added.

The 36 year old boxer described the birth as a huge blessing, revealing that he deliberately avoided finding out the baby’s sex during the pregnancy.

“It’s been amazing, a big blessing and I can’t believe I’m a girl dad. I didn’t want to find the sex out during the pregnancy,” Joshua said.

He also joked about how having a daughter could change some of the activities he shares with his son.

“I love boys but as soon as I found out we had a little girl I said, ‘No more Fifa, no more motorbiking, no more PlayStation!’” he said.

“I’m going to do it all, so you might see me with some eyeshadow on, some nail polish on, drinking some tea in a doll’s playhouse and just trying to do the right thing by her, you know?” he said.

He also spoke about the responsibilities of caring for a newborn, saying he was prepared to change nappies and go through the demands of raising a baby again.

“I will change nappies, I’ve gotta go through all that stinky bum time again!” he added.

The development comes as Joshua prepares for a reported December 11 showdown with fellow British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

Vanguard News