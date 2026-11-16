No casualty as gas explosion rocks Lagos NNPC station, spreads to school

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A gas explosion on Sunday rocked a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station at Savannah Bus Stop, Command, Ejigbo, Lagos State, triggering a fire that spread to the adjoining Saint Lawrence Greater Height School.

No casualty was recorded in the incident, which occurred at about 1pm, as the school was closed for the weekend.

The Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said the fire was successfully contained through the prompt intervention of firefighters.

Adeseye said the agency received a distress call at 12:50pm and arrived at the scene at 1:13pm.

She disclosed that firefighters from Ejigbo, Ikeja and Bolade fire stations were deployed to the scene to combat the fire, prevent further damage and bring the situation under control.

According to her, the intensity of the explosion caused the fire to spread rapidly to the adjoining school, affecting parts of its premises.

She, however, said the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other sections of the school.

“No casualty was recorded in the incident,” Adeseye stated.

She added that preliminary investigations into the cause of the explosion were ongoing.