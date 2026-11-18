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By Udeme Akpan

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen foreign exchange inflows, improve financial discipline and attract investment into the country’s energy sector.

The agreement, signed at the CBN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, is also expected to support NNPC’s ambition to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production from the current 1.8 million barrels per day to three million barrels per day.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described the agreement as a defining moment in the relationship between the national oil company and the country’s monetary authority.

He said the MoU established a structured framework for collaboration between both institutions at the intersection of energy and finance.

“This MoU provides that structure by which the two institutions will collaborate at the meeting point between energy and finance,” Ojulari said.

He explained that the partnership would support NNPC’s initiatives, strengthen the flow of export proceeds into the Nigerian economy, address foreign exchange challenges affecting trade and improve financing arrangements for energy projects.

According to him, the agreement would also help the company raise capital based on its balance sheet and assets, with guidance from the CBN.

“We are here to build a working partnership that delivers results,” he said.

Providing further details, NNPC’s Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Adedapo Segun, said the agreement would replace previous practices of addressing financial issues through irregular arrangements with a more coordinated and structured approach.

He explained that improved coordination between the two institutions would help attract the investment required to raise crude oil production from 1.8 million barrels per day to three million barrels per day.

On implementation, Segun said NNPC would align domestic payments, contractor settlements and foreign exchange conversions with CBN regulations to support the stability of the naira and reduce dollarisation.

He added that both institutions had agreed to establish working groups, implementation timelines and accountability mechanisms to ensure effective execution of the MoU.

The Treasurer of NNPC Limited, Mr. John Etukudo, will oversee implementation on behalf of the company.

On his part, the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, described the agreement as a formalisation of an existing relationship between the two institutions.

He said their collaboration in account management, fund transfers and liquidity support would contribute to macroeconomic stability by ensuring the availability of revenue for government fiscal obligations and predictable foreign exchange inflows.

“Our continued collaboration in efficient account management, funds transfer and liquidity support directly contributes to macroeconomic stability by ensuring the availability of revenue to achieve fiscal mandates and predictable inflows into the foreign exchange markets,” Cardoso said.