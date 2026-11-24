File image of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court.

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The legal team of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, says efforts are still being considered to secure an earlier hearing date for his appeal against conviction, insisting that the January 25, 2027 date is not sacrosanct.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed this in a press release on Tuesday, clarifying that the legal team had contemplated moving the appeal forward almost two months ago when the January 25 date was initially communicated to Kanu and his lawyers.

Ejimakor said the decision to seek an earlier hearing had remained unchanged, dismissing any impression that the scheduled date was a settled matter.

He explained that the Rules of Court allow an appellant to formally apply for an abridgment of time, a procedural mechanism through which a court can be asked to fast-track an appeal and hear it earlier than originally scheduled.

According to him, the option remains under active consideration in view of the critical issues involved in the appeal and the urgency attached to it.

“Nothing is yet set in stone,” Ejimakor declared, assuring that legal avenues for expediting the hearing remained available and were being carefully weighed to prevent justice from being delayed.

The clarification comes amid expectations surrounding Kanu’s appeal, with his legal team signalling its intention to explore available judicial procedures to bring forward the hearing date.

Ejimakor, who signed the statement on behalf of Kanu, said the pursuit of an earlier date had been on the table since the original January 25, 2027, date was made known to the defendant and his lawyers.

The legal team, however, did not disclose whether an application for abridgment of time had already been formally filed or when such an application might be made.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment since November, 2025, and his efforts to appeal the judgment have suffered unnecessary setbacks for one year.

