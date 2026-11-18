File: TUC President Festus Osifo (left) and NLC President Joe Ajaero.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria’s two major labour centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have resolved their differences and agreed to strengthen their cooperation following the intervention of former leaders of both organisations.

The reconciliation, announced at a joint world press conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, marks an end to the public disagreement that had threatened unity within the organised labour movement.

The peace deal was brokered by former presidents of the two labour centres, who intervened to resolve the dispute and restore harmonious working relations between their leaderships.

In a joint statement signed by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and TUC President General, Comrade Festus Osifo, the organisations reaffirmed their commitment to unity, solidarity and the protection of Nigerian workers’ rights and welfare.

The statement acknowledged that a misunderstanding between the two labour centres had played out in the public domain but said the intervention of their former leaders had successfully resolved the disagreement.

“It is no longer news that a family misunderstanding arose between the two Labour Centers, which unfortunately played out in the public domain. However, in the true spirit of labour solidarity, maturity and collective responsibility, distinguished former presidents of NLC and TUC intervened and worked tirelessly to resolve the disagreements.

“We are pleased to announce that their intervention has yielded the desired results, and the misunderstanding has been amicably resolved,” the statement said.

The two organisations declared that the unity of Nigerian workers was more important than disagreements among their leaders, pledging to work together in the interest of workers, pensioners and other vulnerable groups.

They said the challenges confronting Nigerian workers required solidarity rather than division, adding that their common struggle must not be undermined by institutional differences or leadership disagreements.

Both centres also reaffirmed that workers’ welfare, dignity and material well-being remained non-negotiable, stressing that their renewed partnership would focus on confronting exploitation, defending decent work, demanding economic justice and resisting policies they consider detrimental to workers and pensioners.

“We are determined to ensure that our differences do not provide an opportunity for anti-worker forces to weaken the labour movement or undermine the gains achieved through decades of collective struggle,” they said.

To sustain the reconciliation, the labour centres said they had agreed to introduce measures to promote mutual respect, strengthen working relations, establish effective mechanisms for resolving future disagreements and prevent a recurrence of such disputes.

They expressed appreciation to six former labour leaders whose intervention facilitated the peace agreement.

They are Comrades Hassan Sunmonu, Peace Obiajulu, Peter Esele, Ayuba Wabba, Bobboi Bala Kaigama and Quadri Olaleye.

The organisations described their intervention as a demonstration of the enduring values and shared sacrifices upon which the labour movement was built.

They also called on their affiliates, state councils, industrial unions, workers and pensioners across the country to remain united and committed to the collective struggle.

The statement urged workers not to allow the disagreement to erode their confidence in the two organisations, declaring that both centres remained united in their pursuit of social and economic justice.

The joint statement was signed by Ajaero and Osifo, while Sunmonu signed on behalf of former presidents of the two labour centres.