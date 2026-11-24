By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Nigerian Library Association (NLA) has commended Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for reversing the decision to hand over the historic headquarters of the Kaduna State Library Board to the Kaduna State High Court.

The association described the reversal as a demonstration of responsive leadership, thoughtful governance and respect for public interest, saying it would help preserve the state’s educational and intellectual heritage.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr. Lawal Umar, and Secretary, Dr. Amogu Uma Kalu, the NLA said the state government deserved commendation for listening to concerns raised by librarians and other stakeholders.

The association had earlier opposed the proposed handover of the library headquarters and the planned relocation of the Board’s administrative headquarters to its Zaria Public Library Branch.

Welcoming the government’s decision to rescind the move, the NLA described the development as a significant victory for public libraries, the library profession and the people of Kaduna State.

“We consider this outcome a significant victory for public libraries, the library profession and, most importantly, the people of Kaduna State, whose right to unhindered access to information, knowledge and learning opportunities must remain a priority,” the statement said.

The association emphasised the historical significance of the library headquarters, describing the building as a monument that predates Nigeria’s independence and represents an important part of Kaduna State’s educational and intellectual heritage.

It said preserving the facility went beyond protecting a physical structure, adding that it was also about safeguarding a legacy for present and future generations.

The NLA also commended the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu Meyere, for his intervention, responsiveness and prompt engagement, which it said contributed to resolving the dispute.

It acknowledged the contributions of senior library professionals and distinguished Fellows, including Prof. Zakari Mohammed, Prof. Umar Ibrahim, Mr. Samuel Itopa Bello and Dr. Habibu Mohammed.

The association equally praised the Chairperson of its Kaduna State chapter, Dr. Fidelia Whong, and her team for their dedication, sustained advocacy and professional solidarity throughout the process.

Other stakeholders recognised for their contributions included political leaders, educationists, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, media practitioners and professional colleagues.

The NLA also singled out the digital advocacy platform, The African Library Diaries, for its sustained online campaign in defence of libraries and the library profession.

While expressing satisfaction with the outcome, the association urged the Kaduna State Government to sustain its commitment to public library development through adequate funding, revitalisation, modernisation and expansion of library services across the state.

It called for the repositioning of public libraries as vibrant centres of literacy, research, digital inclusion, innovation and lifelong learning.

The association expressed its readiness to continue collaborating with the state government to advance the library and information sector and guarantee equitable access to knowledge for all citizens, irrespective of their social or economic status.

It said the governor’s decision underscored the importance of listening, consultation and responsiveness to legitimate public concerns in the pursuit of responsible governance.