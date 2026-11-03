NIMC arrests illegal NIN operators, seizes enrolment equipment

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has intensified its crackdown on illegal National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment, unauthorised data modification and extortion, following an enforcement operation that led to several arrests in Gwagwalada and other locations.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement, saying its Inspectorate Compliance and Enforcement Unit (ICEU) carried out the operation and seized equipment allegedly used for illegal enrolment activities.

It said the exercise was part of efforts to curb unauthorised enrolment and unethical practices while protecting the integrity, security and credibility of Nigeria’s National Identity Management System.

NIMC noted that many of the challenges encountered by NIN holders resulted from attempts to bypass official enrolment procedures.

It stressed that NIN enrolment could only be conducted at its approved centres, while requests for modification of personal data could be processed through its self-service modification platform.

The Commission also advised NIN holders to download the NINAuth application from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store to access security features, print their NIN slips and enjoy other related services.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, reiterated the Commission’s zero tolerance for extortion and unethical practices.

She said the Commission remained committed to providing seamless and hitch-free NIN enrolment services for Nigerians and legal residents.

NIMC urged applicants and existing NIN holders to use only its approved channels for enrolment and other related services.

It advised members of the public to visit www.nimc.gov.ng or follow its verified social media platforms for accurate information.