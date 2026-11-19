By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, has received an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration from Nile University of Nigeria, years after the institution was established during his tenure as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Yayale Ahmed, who was the sole honouree at the University’s 14th Convocation in Abuja on Thursday, described the recognition as particularly significant because of his longstanding connection with the institution.

“This is not a small thing to me. I have been honoured with honorary doctorate degrees before, but this one is different because of its timing and the fact that, for the first time, I am standing alone as the only honouree,” he said.

He said the relationship was also significant because of the role he played in government when the university was established, noting that his connection with the institution dated back to his time as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Yayale Ahmed, CFR, commended Nile University of Nigeria for its infrastructure and academic foundation, describing it as a university with the potential to become a leading institution in Nigeria and Africa.

He expressed appreciation to the University for the honour, saying the recognition was not something he had anticipated.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dilli Dogo, FNAMed, DFMC, said the honorary doctorate reflected Yayale Ahmed’s distinguished record of public service and leadership.

Professor Dilli Dogo, FNAMed,, said the recognition was presented alongside the conferment of higher degrees and postgraduate diplomas on the University’s graduands at the 14th Convocation.

The Vice-Chancellor said Nile University of Nigeria was strengthening its academic programmes through investments in research, infrastructure, faculty development, international partnerships and professional training.

The Pro-Chancellor, Mr John Vermaaten, congratulated the graduating students and urged them to look beyond their certificates and apply their knowledge to solving problems and contributing to society.

He told the graduates that their degrees should serve as a foundation for further learning and professional contribution, rather than an end point.

The Chancellor, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, also congratulated the graduands and urged them to deploy the knowledge and experience acquired at the University towards addressing societal challenges.

The convocation brought together the conferment of higher academic qualifications with the recognition of a former senior public servant whose connection with the institution dates back to its establishment.