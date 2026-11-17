By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nile University of Nigeria will hold its 14th Convocation from November 17 to 19, 2026, with the three-day programme featuring a Convocation Lecture on education and security, the conferment of first degrees and prizes, and the conferment of honorary degrees, postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees.

The Convocation Lecture, titled “Nexus Between Education and Security: Implications and Lessons for Sub-Saharan Africa,” will take place on Tuesday, November 17, and will be delivered by the former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd).

The conferment of first degrees and presentation of prizes will follow on Wednesday, November 18, while honorary degrees, postgraduate diplomas and higher degrees will be conferred on Thursday, November 19.

Speaking ahead of the convocation, Vice-Chancellor, Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Dilli Dogo, FNAMed,, said the University was increasingly focused on ensuring that graduates leave with practical competencies that complement their academic qualifications.

“We believe education in the 21st century must go beyond certificates. The industry, public and private sectors expect more than certificates from graduates. They want skills,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

He said this approach was driving investments in technology-enabled teaching, professional development, entrepreneurship, healthcare training and infrastructure across the University.

As part of its technology-driven learning strategy, Nile University has deployed 100 AI-enabled digital interactive boards across its classrooms to support interactive teaching, research, student engagement and the use of AI tools in learning.

The University is also preparing to commission its Medical Simulation Centre, which will provide simulated clinical environments where medical students and healthcare trainees can develop practical competencies, clinical judgement and decision-making skills before working with patients in real-life settings.

Beyond the classroom, the University is expanding its entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. At the 2026 Collective Lab Demo Day, 30 student-led startups graduated from an initial cohort of 45 teams, providing students with opportunities to develop and test businesses alongside their academic training.

The institution has also strengthened its focus on cybersecurity through engagement with the Nigeria Police Force around cybersecurity, research and professional development, while its wider professional education ecosystem continues to connect academic training with industry needs.

Infrastructure development is another part of the expansion. Construction has commenced on a 4,500-seat multipurpose hall and convocation centre designed to host major academic events, conferences, research dissemination and wider institutional engagements.

The 14th Convocation will also feature the conferment of an honorary degree on Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former Minister of Defence, in recognition of his distinguished public service and contribution to national institutional development.

The University’s recent healthcare milestones include the induction of 75 newly qualified medical doctors at its fifth MBBS attestation ceremony, reflecting the continued development of its health sciences training.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University’s ambition extends beyond producing graduates to contributing through skills development, research, innovation and solutions relevant to Nigeria and the wider African continent.

The 14th Convocation consequently serves not only as a celebration of the graduating class, but also as a reflection of the University’s broader direction: connecting academic knowledge with practical experience, technology, innovation and professional readiness.