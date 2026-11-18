By Henry Obetta

A night fire has razed about 10 shops and destroyed eight vehicles at a mechanic village on Arowo Iyabuna Street, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos, with property estimated at about N100 million lost to the inferno.

The fire, which occurred behind St. Margaret Catholic Church, Olodi-Apapa, reportedly started about 8:30 p.m., on Monday, with the cause yet to be ascertained.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire engulfed shops stocked with various automobile spare parts, including car doors, bumpers, dashboards, sunshades, radiators and fibre components, while about eight vehicles were also burnt.

The vehicles reportedly affected include Toyota Highlander, Toyota Camry, GLE Mercedes-Benz GLE and Gwagon, BMW and Toyota 4Runner 2022 models.

One of the mechanics said: “We had to start pushing some of the vehicles so that it won’t affect many more vehicles. The fire was so big and spinning in the air. Some of the shops that got burnt had money in them. I don’t know how we are going to begin rebuilding. This fire outbreaks always happens every year during this November and December period. It is a pity.”

Another trader said: “I had already gotten home and was about to sleep when I got called that fire was consuming my shop. I had to rush here 10p.m.”

Although the inferno caused extensive damage to property, no casualty was recorded.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reportedly arrived at the scene about 9:45 p.m., and battled the fire until about 1a.m., while police personnel were also on ground to maintain order and ease the situation.

The affected traders and mechanics are said to be counting their losses, with their immediate concern being the reconstruction of the burnt shops and the rebuilding of the mechanic village to enable them resume their businesses.

At press time, the cause of the fire had not been established.